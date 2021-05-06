All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Starlink satellite launch causes people in Washington to cry UFO

Many Washington residents may have heard about streaks of white light that coursed across the western sky, some even cried UFO.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, May 6 2021 7:34 AM CDT
Most UFO sighting claims can be explained by something boring or obvious, and to onlookers of the Washington skies on Tuesday night, these "sightings" are no different.

News outlets have reported that many people took to social media to ask what they were seeing in the skies above western Washington late Tues night. Many residents began to record bright light in the sky, with some onlookers claiming that what they were witnessing was a Unidentified Flying Object (UFO). Unfortunately, as with most UFO sightings, there is a very simple explanation that certainly throws a wet blanket on the whole UFO theory.

SpaceX just launched its most recent Starlink satellite mission yesterday, and what Washington residents are actually looking at is tiny satellites all slowly spreading out to form a line. Once in position, SpaceX continues to spread them out so they can synchronize and link up with the larger Starlink grid. It's understandable that people who aren't aware of how Starlink works would think what they are seeing in the eyes is some extraterrestrial magic, but unfortunately, that isn't the case. It's just SpaceX working it's magic.

Starlink satellite launch causes people in Washington to cry UFO 100 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com

