China's rocket will crash back to Earth this week, could hit a city

China's rocket is crashing back down to Earth, but where will it land?

China recently launched a rocket that will soon crash back down to Earth, possibly landing in an inhabited zone in this area.

Published Tue, May 4 2021 3:32 AM CDT
China is building its own space station, and last week, it launched the first module, the living quarters for future astronauts.

The module was carried up to space on the back of China's Long March-5B rocket, and while the launch was deemed a success, the rocket is now in out-of-control orbit. The rocket weighs in at 21-tonnes, and according to SpaceNews, the rocket is expected to crash back down to Earth in the next coming days/weeks. At the moment, the rocket is traveling at 16,000 mph and is making one full rotation of Earth in just 90 minutes.

SpaceNews said, "It will be one of the largest instances of uncontrolled reentry of a spacecraft and could potentially land on an inhabited area". So, where will it land? Unfortunately, due to the multitude of possibilities, such as atmospheric drag, and solar activity influence, researchers are struggling to pinpoint the exact location of where it will crash land. SpaceNews said, "The high speed of the rocket body means it orbits the Earth roughly every 90 minutes and so a change of just a few minutes in reentry time results in reentry point thousands of kilometers away".

At the moment, projections estimate that the rocket could land anywhere between New York in the northern hemisphere and Wellington, New Zealand. It's very possible for the rocket to crash land in an inhabited area or even a city, but due to the planet being mostly water, it's more likely that it will hit somewhere in the ocean rather than land. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, tweaktown.com, tweaktown.com, space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

