Xbox boss 'hasn't given up' on launching xCloud on PlayStation, Switch

Xbox execs still want to bring Game Pass to competing platforms like PlayStation and Switch, but Sony and Nintendo may disagree.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, May 5 2021 1:32 PM CDT
Xbox's Phil Spencer is still holding out hope that its game streaming service could show up on competing platforms, new emails from the Epic vs Apple trial show.

Xbox boss 'hasn't given up' on launching xCloud on PlayStation, Switch 2 | TweakTown.com

Xbox's business is built off services, monetization, and widespread access. It's only logical that Microsoft wants Game Pass and its Project xCloud game streaming on every platform imaginable, including competing consoles like the Nintendo Switch and Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Game Pass and xCloud already connect Xbox consoles, Windows 10 PCs, and mobile phones in a billion-dollar ecosystem, and Microsoft wants more.

In a 2020 email conversation with Epic CEO Tim Sweeney spotted by The Verge, Xbox's division head Phil Spencer says he has "hasn't given up" on launching xCloud game streaming on other platforms.

There's just one issue: Nintendo and Sony are unlikely to accommodate. We've already outlined why Game Pass probably won't show up on Nintendo Switch. Sony likewise has its own game streaming service, PlayStation Now, tied with its PS4/PS5 platforms. Introducing Project xCloud into the mix would significantly undercut its own service and ultimately give a lot of benefits to one of its main competitors--a competitor that's become much more flexible than Sony over the last few years.

Even Apple doesn't want xCloud on iOS as a native app; Apple blocked xCloud because it can't review each game offered on Game Pass, the service that acts like a digital vault for the content that's streamable via xCloud.

NEWS SOURCE:theverge.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

