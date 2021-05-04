All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Walmart game streaming service, Project Storm, outed by Epic trial

Walmart is joining Google, Amazon, Microsoft and PlayStation in making its own budget-friendly cloud game streaming service.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, May 4 2021 3:36 PM CDT   |   Updated Tue, May 4 2021 3:56 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Documents from the ongoing Epic vs Apple trial confirm Walmart's plans to make a cloud-powered game streaming service.

Walmart game streaming service, Project Storm, outed by Epic trial 10 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Walmart plans to follow Amazon into the game streaming market. Walmart's own game streaming service, codenamed Project Storm, was outlined in a recent exhibit in the Epic vs Apple antitrust court case. The document is publicly available on a district court data repository.

Walmart's plan is ambitious. The pitch says Project Storm would allow gamers to stream or download titles directly to their platform of choice. The company wants to stream games to any device, and the presentation shows GTA V beaming directly to TVs, PC,s tablets, phones, and even Apple Watches.

In 2019, Walmart was courting developers and publishers to fill out Project Storm's catalog. Walmart put together a presentation to sell the idea to game giants. Epic was approached, and the deck was published in the court exhibits as part of correspondence between Epic workers.

Walmart game streaming service, Project Storm, outed by Epic trial 12 | TweakTown.com

According to Epic co-founder Mark Rein, Walmart's Project Storm would be a low-cost service that allowed gamers to instantly switch between devices and continue playing, not unlike Project xCloud.

"I played Walmart's demo on an Android phone (with an Xbox controller) and the experience felt like playing on a PS4 and superior to playing on Android or IOS," Rein said.

Rein also said Walmart would sell its controller clip for as low as $2, and that "it was more comfortable than playing on a Nintendo Switch."

Walmart also had plans to keep specific games like Fortnite running on the Project Storm app to reduce loading times.

Project Storm is powered by LiquidSky's edge cloud technology. The service was set to launch in beta in 2019 but was delayed for unknown reasons, and the coronavirus pandemic has stalled plans. The emails say the company was "planning to aggressively develop and roll this out."

Walmart game streaming service, Project Storm, outed by Epic trial 11 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Returnal - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.00
$69.00$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/4/2021 at 3:56 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, cand.uscourts.gov

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.