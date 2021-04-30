All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6
TRENDING NOW: If the supervolcano in Yellowstone erupted, it would look like this

Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPU spotted: MCM design with 80 cores

Intel's next-gen Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPU teased with MCM (multi-chip module) design with up to 80 cores -- but we'll never see it.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Apr 30 2021 7:45 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel's next-gen Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPU has been spotted with an MCM (multi-chip module) design packing an insane 80 cores in a new shot of an engineering sample of the CPU.

Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPU spotted: MCM design with 80 cores 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new photo turned up on Bilibili with the 4th Gen Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPU featuring an MCM design with 5x4 configuration -- which works out that each die has up to 80 cores, but we probably won't see the full 80-core silicon ever being released due to the mesh layout.

Wccftech reports that theoretically, the new Intel Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPUs "could feature" a maximum of 72 cores and 144 threads, but we could see them tap out at 56 cores and 112 threads. Another leak pointed to the fact of an engineering sample with 60 cores (15 cores per die, with a 5x3 layout) while the CPU itself had just 56 cores and 112 threads enabled (14 cores per die).

Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPU spotted: MCM design with 80 cores 05 | TweakTown.com
Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPU spotted: MCM design with 80 cores 06 | TweakTown.com

Intel's new Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPU will come in the same rectangle shape as previous-gen Xeon CPUs, with up to 64GB HBM2e memory (4 x 16GB stacks). Intel is expected to use DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 technologies, with an LGA4677 socket and forthcoming Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPUs using a gold-plated IHS and soldered design with liquid-metal TIM.

Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPU spotted: MCM design with 80 cores 03 | TweakTown.com

AMD will be continuing to open up can of Whoop Ass after can of Whoop Ass, with AMD's next-gen Genoa chips offering up to 96 cores while Intel lags behind with just 56 cores. We might see Intel bumping things up, but it seems over the coming years AMD will have the upper hand when it comes to core count on CPUs.

Intel's next-gen Sapphire Rapids Xeon Scalable family of CPUs will launch in 2022.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop Processor 8 Cores up to 5.3 GHz Unlocked (BX8070811900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$621.99
$714.11$789.02-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/30/2021 at 2:05 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.