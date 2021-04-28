Yaw2 Motion Simulator smashed its Kickstarter goal 40 days early

The Yaw2 motion simulation seat Kickstarter campaign is already fully funded. The first units should ship to backers in September.

Yaw VR launched a Kickstarter campaign earlier this week for its Yaw2 home motion simulation seat, and it already secured nearly ten times its backing goal. Yaw VR expects to ship the first unit to backers in September.

Three years ago, Yaw VR ran a successful Kickstarter campaign for its first motion cockpit, the Yaw VR, which was pretty much a bowl with a seat it in that rotates along with the input of your VR game. The Yaw 2 accomplishes the same motion with a much more impressive-looking setup.

The Yaw2 features a racing-seat-style gaming chair on a motorized platform that mimics the motion of the games you play. The Yaw2 supports 70-degrees of pitch motion and 40-degrees of roll motion. Yaw VR also offers an optional attachment called the Yaw Platform, which adds 360-degree rotation to the package.

The basic Yaw2 hardware doesn't include a chair, but you can attach any flat-bottomed gaming chair to the Yaw2. Optionally, you can purchase a Yaw VR seat with the Yaw2, which includes RGB strips along the edges of the seat.

Yaw VR said the Yaw2 is suitable for more than just gaming. The motorized pitch adjustment enables you to adjust the seat for maximum comfort for long days of work. The table accessory for the Yaw2 allows you to use a keyboard and mouse for productivity or standard PC gaming. The platform is also useful for simulation peripherals such as a racing wheel or H.O.T.A.S. controllers.

Yaw2 is available in a variety of configurations and price points. The entry model, which gives you the pitch and roll motion, no rotation, and no seat, starts at $1090, and the one with the Yaw Platform starts at $1470. The Yaw2 Pro adds USB and audio ports, a bigger power supply, programmable LED lights and a more robust structure. There's also a Yaw2 Pro Arcade model with some additional programmable features and a centralized management system.