Someone modded a Commodore 64 to mine Bitcoin because reasons

Commodore 64 modded to mine Bitcoin -- with 0.3H/s mining power it is pathetically slow, but it's still so awesome to see.

First off we saw an old school Nintendo GameBoy modded to mine Bitcoin, and now it's time for one of my fondest PC memories -- the Commodore 64 with the same modded treatment to mine Bitcoin. Check it out:

8-Bit Show And Tell has successfully modded a Commodore 64 system to mine Bitcoin, with the 1982 release packing a MOS Technology 6510 processor clocked at a super-speed-and-probably-cannot-run-Crysis 1.023MHz with a whopping 64KB of RAM (that's all you'll ever need -- Bill Gates) and 20KB of ROM.

It was the video of the modded GameBoy that prompted the modification of the Commodore 64 to get into cryptocurrency mining -- with the Commodore 64 modded to mine Bitcoin at just 0.3H/s which is, well, not good at all. The code was written in C programming language, noting that pure machine language could see hash rates increase by something like 10x according to 8-Bit Show And Tell.

Interestingly -- and some of you might even remember this, but the Commodore 64 can be upgraded with an add-in card that will provide performance improvements of up to 20x -- with the "SuperCPU" also teased in the video with 20x improvements in speed. Still, nothing will hold a candle to a GPU from the last few years -- especially a new GeForce RTX 30 series or Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card that can carve through mining like a hot knife through butter.