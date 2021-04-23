All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MSI's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC with 12GB listed online

MSI's new custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC spotted online again with a retailer, expected to launch on May 26, 2021.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Apr 23 2021 8:26 PM CDT
It was barely a week ago that we reported that MSI's new custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC graphics card was now shipping... and now it has been spotted online by a Polish retailer.

MSI's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC with 12GB listed online 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES
MSI's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC with 12GB listed online 04 | TweakTown.com

MSI's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC was found on the X-Kom website, confirming that the company is expecting a shipment of GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC graphics cards from MSI. We don't know the exact specs of the card right now as they weren't listed on X-Kom's website, but we do have an expected release date: May 26.

We should expect NVIDIA's tweaked GA102-225 GPU that will pack 10240 CUDA cores, while NVIDIA will use 12GB of GDDR6X memory -- versus the RTX 3080 and its 10GB GDDR6X and the flagship RTX 3090 with 24GB of GDDR6X memory. As for price, we should expect it to cost around $1000 if not more, but we'll know more about that in the coming weeks as we lead up into, and over the launch.

MSI's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC with 12GB listed online 05 | TweakTown.com

The retailer listing on X-Kom's website for MSI's new custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC graphics card. It will rock the same design as MSI's current GeForec RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 Ventus 3X OC graphics cards and that is fine with me -- the design looks pretty damn good.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

