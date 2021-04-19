Amazon now lists unreleased ASUS TUF Dash F15 laptop with RTX 3050 GPU

ASUS TUF Dash F15 was recently teased, with the still-unannounced laptop hitting Amazon with its still-unannounced RTX 3050 GPU.

ASUS is preparing its new TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop release -- which right now seems imminent -- with NVIDIA's unannounced GeForce RTX 3050 GPU.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new ASUS TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop has now been listed on Amazon with its 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, and GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. We are expecting the GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU to pack 2048 CUDA cores and GA107 GPU.

4GB of VRAM will be more than enough for 1080p gaming, with 4GB of GDDR6 on a 128-bit memory bus more than capable of driving 60FPS in most games especially esports titles like Apex Legends, Overwatch, League of Legends, CS:GO and many others.

The base model ASUS TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop rocks a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD storage -- but you can tweak it up to a Core i7 processor, and more RAM (most likely double) and a larger (again, most likely double) 1TB SSD.

ASUS TUF Gaming Dash F15 FX516PC-HN002T