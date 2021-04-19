All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021
TRENDING NOW: HDD and SSD crypto mining frenzy begins, could see shortages like GPUs

Amazon now lists unreleased ASUS TUF Dash F15 laptop with RTX 3050 GPU

ASUS TUF Dash F15 was recently teased, with the still-unannounced laptop hitting Amazon with its still-unannounced RTX 3050 GPU.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Apr 19 2021 9:44 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

ASUS is preparing its new TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop release -- which right now seems imminent -- with NVIDIA's unannounced GeForce RTX 3050 GPU.

Amazon now lists unreleased ASUS TUF Dash F15 laptop with RTX 3050 GPU 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new ASUS TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop has now been listed on Amazon with its 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, and GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. We are expecting the GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU to pack 2048 CUDA cores and GA107 GPU.

4GB of VRAM will be more than enough for 1080p gaming, with 4GB of GDDR6 on a 128-bit memory bus more than capable of driving 60FPS in most games especially esports titles like Apex Legends, Overwatch, League of Legends, CS:GO and many others.

The base model ASUS TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop rocks a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD storage -- but you can tweak it up to a Core i7 processor, and more RAM (most likely double) and a larger (again, most likely double) 1TB SSD.

Amazon now lists unreleased ASUS TUF Dash F15 laptop with RTX 3050 GPU 04 | TweakTown.com

ASUS TUF Gaming Dash F15 FX516PC-HN002T

  • Notebook with FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, featuring a new design with clean and attractive lines, light and compact with a thickness of only 19.9mm
  • Enhanced audio technology and cooling system, long battery life and the possibility of charging via USB Type-C port
  • Cutting-edge performance with 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDRR6 graphics card, 8GB DDR4-3200 RAM and 512GB PCIE SSD
  • Ultra-fast and convenient connection thanks to the innovative Thunderbolt 4 port and Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) which ensures the most stable signal possible
  • Perfect for those looking for a notebook with cutting-edge design and performance to always be ready for action, easily passing from gaming, to streaming, to daily activities
Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Gaming Laptop (FA506II-AS53)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$949.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/19/2021 at 4:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.