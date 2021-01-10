ASUS TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop: 1080p at 144/240Hz, or 1440p at 165Hz

ASUS TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop is powered by Intel's new Tiger Lake-H35 processor, GeForce RTX 30 mobile graphics and up to 165Hz.

ASUS is working on a new gaming laptop codenamed TUF Dash F15 (FX516P) which is a new mid-range gaming laptop that packs Intel's latest Tiger Lake CPU architecture and upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 mobile graphics.

We're looking at a 15.6-inch display that ASUS will offer in 3 flavors: 1080p @ 144Hz, 1080p @ 240Hz or 1440p @ 165Hz. That's a great spread of resolutions and refresh rates, especially the 1440p @ 165Hz option on a mid-range laptop... great for esports gaming on a laptop.

We should expect 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 on offer, with up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 from ASUS for the TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop -- but we don't have an ETA or pricing right now.