All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

ASUS TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop: 1080p at 144/240Hz, or 1440p at 165Hz

ASUS TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop is powered by Intel's new Tiger Lake-H35 processor, GeForce RTX 30 mobile graphics and up to 165Hz.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jan 10 2021 12:17 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

ASUS is working on a new gaming laptop codenamed TUF Dash F15 (FX516P) which is a new mid-range gaming laptop that packs Intel's latest Tiger Lake CPU architecture and upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 mobile graphics.

ASUS TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop: 1080p at 144/240Hz, or 1440p at 165Hz 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

We're looking at a 15.6-inch display that ASUS will offer in 3 flavors: 1080p @ 144Hz, 1080p @ 240Hz or 1440p @ 165Hz. That's a great spread of resolutions and refresh rates, especially the 1440p @ 165Hz option on a mid-range laptop... great for esports gaming on a laptop.

We should expect 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 on offer, with up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 from ASUS for the TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop -- but we don't have an ETA or pricing right now.

ASUS TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop: 1080p at 144/240Hz, or 1440p at 165Hz 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Gaming Laptop (FA506IH-AS53)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$837.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/10/2021 at 12:08 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.