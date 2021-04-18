U.S. games market accelerates to new 13-year high

Per NPD, next-gen consoles, Switch, and current-gen hardware sales propel U.S. market trends to highest point in last 13 years.

Thanks to pandemic spending, software sales, and strong hardware adoption, last month was the United States' best-earning March month in history.

The NPD Group just published their results for March 2021 U.S. market earnings, showing growth over 2020's monumental highs. Last month, the U.S. market spent a record $5.6 billion on games, hardware, and accessories, up 18% from March 2020's previous record highs of $4.75 billion.

NPD analyst Mat Piscatella attributes this growth to increased game sales and content, which accounted for 82% of total monthly spending, or $4.6 billion.

Hardware likewise saw a sales spike. Piscatella says U.S. hardware sales hit $680 million, up 47% over 2020 and a new all-time high for March since 2008.

Nintendo Switch held the top spot for March 2021 in terms of overall console sales and revenues earned, but the PlayStation 5 is still the fastest-selling console of all time in the United States in terms of revenues/unit sales in first 5 months on market.

Here are more notes from NPD Group analyst Mat Piscatella on the U.S. March 2021 results: