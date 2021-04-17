All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Acer's new 49-inch 32:9 monitor: 5120 x 1440 @ 240Hz and Mini LED tech

Acer's new EL491CRG9 gaming monitor teased: 5K ultrawide offers 49-inch 5120 x 1440 @ 240Hz with Mini LED tech + so much more.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Apr 17 2021 10:31 PM CDT
Acer looks to be ready to unleash its new EL491CRG9 gaming monitor, a new 49-inch super-ultrawide panel with Mini LED technology and DisplayHDR 2000 certification.

Acer's new 49-inch 32:9 monitor: 5120 x 1440 @ 240Hz and Mini LED tech 07 | TweakTown.com
The Acer EL491CRG9 gaming monitor will pack a huge 49-inch super-ultrawide Mini LED-based display with a native 5120 x 1440 resolution and super-fast 240Hz refresh rate. We also have NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync technology here, 3 x HDMI (2.1) connectors and 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 connector.

The new monitor is already for sale in China with a price on Acer's new EL491CRG9 gaming monitor that works out to be around $2300... not bad for a gigantic 49-inch 5120 x 1440 super-ultra wide monitor @ 240Hz with Mini LED technology.

Acer's new 49-inch 32:9 monitor: 5120 x 1440 @ 240Hz and Mini LED tech 08 | TweakTown.com

Remember that Samsung has its own new 2021 Odyssey G9 gaming monitor with virtually identical specs: 49-inch 5120 x 1440 @ 240Hz with Mini LED technology -- except that costs twice as much, coming in at a huge $4600. If Acer is genuinely charging $2300 then it will definitely be worth a look.

Acer's new 49-inch 32:9 monitor: 5120 x 1440 @ 240Hz and Mini LED tech 03 | TweakTown.com
Acer's new 49-inch 32:9 monitor: 5120 x 1440 @ 240Hz and Mini LED tech 04 | TweakTown.com
Acer's new 49-inch 32:9 monitor: 5120 x 1440 @ 240Hz and Mini LED tech 05 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

