This amazing official Flight Simulator PC is shaped like a jet engine

Xbox France is giving away an insane modded Flight Simulator PC which is shaped like a jet turbine, and it looks incredible!

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 14 2021 9:05 PM CDT
I don't know about you but I really would love to see this bad boy running -- a fully-custom Flight Simulator PC that is shaped like a damn jet engine which is half exposed... I mean, it's just GLORIOUS.

This amazing official Flight Simulator PC is shaped like a jet engine 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Xbox France posted on Twitter teasing that they're giving away the amazing custom Flight Simulator PC and that all you need to do is follow their Twitter account, and then comment with the #MicrosoftFlightSimulator hashtag.

Inside of the Flight Simulator PC we have the not-flagship GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, an Intel Core i7-11700K processor, and AORUS Z590 Elite AX motherboard. The entire PC is housed inside of a custom chassis that is shaped like a jet engine -- but it's like it's sliced down the side perfectly so you can see inside and it looks amazing.

This amazing official Flight Simulator PC is shaped like a jet engine 02 | TweakTown.com
This amazing official Flight Simulator PC is shaped like a jet engine 03 | TweakTown.com
This amazing official Flight Simulator PC is shaped like a jet engine 04 | TweakTown.com

I actually kinda dig that it's air-cooled and isn't using custom loop water cooling or AIO cooler, but the GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card inside of one of the most insane custom PCs that I've ever seen... nah, it should really be the GeForce RTX 3090 and surely Xbox France could've secured themselves a GeForce RTX 3090 FE from NVIDIA.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

