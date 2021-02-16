All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Flight Simulator update brings the UK and Ireland to life, and more

Microsoft Flight Simulator updated with new 'visual and logistical improvements' to 85 airports, updated data on the UK and more.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Feb 16 2021 10:27 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A large new update for Microsoft Flight Simulator is here, with the new World Update III providing digital makeovers for the UK and Ireland.

Asobo Studio had already updated Flight Simulator with US and Japan regions receiving improvements, but now there's new high-res 3D photogrammetry to London, Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge and Oxford. Not only that, but 5 airports have been recreated by hand which include Barra, Liverpool, Land's End, Manchester-Barton and Out Skerries.

The developer has made some "visual and logistical improvements" to 85 more airports in Flight Simulator, with Asobo Studio also enhancing regional architecture including manors, castles, churches and Victorian homes and even drive-thrus. Asobo has also updated Buckingham Palace, Premier League stadiums, Blarney Castle and the Forth bridges.

There's also new activities in Flight Simulator with the World Update III with an Iconic Flight in the Northern Isles, and two new landing challenges. The update is live now for both the PC and Xbox Series X/S players.

Flight Simulator update brings the UK and Ireland to life, and more 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Honeycomb Alpha Flight Controls Yoke and Switch Panel

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$299.99
$299.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/16/2021 at 8:51 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:flightsimulator.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.