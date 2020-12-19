All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
TRENDING NOW: Woman stomps on another woman's head in fight over a PlayStation 5

Microsoft Flight Simulator flies past 2 million sales to end 2020

Flight Simulator sales have passed 2 million, with over 50 million flights taken and over 3.5 billion miles flown since launch.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Dec 19 2020 7:28 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Microsoft is celebrating some major milestones for Flight Simulator, with the game passing over 2 million players since its launch on August 18, 2020. It is the biggest game launch in Xbox Game Pass for PC history.

Microsoft Flight Simulator flies past 2 million sales to end 2020 02 | TweakTown.com

Jorg Neumann, the Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, wrote a new blog that starts off with saying "on behalf of the entire team, a huge thank you to all the fans who have taken to the skies and are exploring our world while discovering the magic of flight with us".

Neumann continued: "The community have piloted more than 50 million flights and have logged more than 3.5 billion miles flown to date - the equivalent of flying 19 times roundtrip from the Earth to the Sun, or around the world over 400 thousand times. It's been humbling to see the positive reactions to Microsoft Flight Simulator and we feel incredibly fortunate and blessed to have such a highly engaged community that continually helps us improve the simulation with their ongoing and insightful feedback".

"We are also so energized by the community of creators who have already embraced our SDK and developed over 500 airports, aircraft, and other add-ons in the short few months since launch. The quality of work, knowledge and passion on display from creators is an inspiration to our team every day".

You can read the entire post here.

Microsoft also reminds everyone that Flight Simulator is coming to Xbox Series X/S in Summer 2021, with the trailer to that below:

Buy at Amazon

Thrustmaster T.16000M FCS HOTAS Controller (Windows)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$255.95
$255.97$236.59$222.37
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/19/2020 at 5:06 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.xbox.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.