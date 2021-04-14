All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA DLSS tech coming to Unity Engine before the end of 2021

Unity Engine will have NVIDIA DLSS (aka GPU cheat codes) natively supported by the 2021.2 engine sometime before the end of 2021.

Published Wed, Apr 14 2021 7:27 PM CDT
NVIDIA will have its kick ass DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology powering Unity-based games with news that the Unity Engine 2021.2 engine will natively support DLSS by the end of 2021.

Game developers that are already using the Unity Engine can now use DLSS through HDRP (the High Definition Rendering Pipeline) while gamers will have to wait for those developers to do their magic while Unity-powered games will receive DLSS support by the end of the year and into 2022 and beyond.

It comes at a perfect time, with Intel launching a new GPU later this year with its purported XeSS -- their answer to DLSS while AMD will have their own DLSS competitor in FSR or FidelityFX Super Resolution technology for Radeon RX gamers of the future.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, developer.nvidia.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

