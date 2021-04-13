Surface Laptop 4 starts at $999 with both Intel and AMD CPU options

Microsoft's new Surface Laptop 4 comes in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes, with the option between an Intel or AMD processor.

Microsoft have just made their new Surface Laptop 4 official, with the new 2021 model also featuring the option of between an Intel CPU and an AMD CPU.

We still have the option of the 13.5-inch and 15-inch variants, with the Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch model having a native 2256 x 1504 resolution while the Surface Laptop 4 15-inch model bumps that up a bit to 2496 x 1664. Both panels have 201 PPI and a 3:2 aspect ratio.

Microsoft gives you both Intel and AMD processor options, with the Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch model coming in 2 x Intel and 1 x AMD flavors. Meanwhile, the 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 has 1 x Intel and 1 x AMD flavor, with the 15-inch model packing a higher-end 8-core AMD processor that you can't get configured into the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4.

Microsoft provides 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB RAM configurations with varying sized SSDs on offer as well -- we have 1 x USB-C port, 1 x USB-A port, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack and the Surface Connect fast-charging port. There's also Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and Windows Hello facial recognition.

The new Surface Laptop 4 starts from $999 with an AMD Ryzen 5 4680U 6-core CPU processor and 8GB of RAM, while the Intel-powered Surface Laptop 4 starts at $1299. They'll launch in the US, Canada and Japan at first on April 15.

Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch

Intel 11th Gen Quad Core Core i5-1135G7 CPU

Intel 11th Gen Quad Core Core i7-1185G7 CPU

AMD Ryzen 5 4680U 6-core CPU

Surface Laptop 4 15-inch