Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,614 Reviews & Articles | 60,990 News Posts

AMD codename Warhol: 5th Gen Ryzen CPU, Zen 3, 7nm, 2022 release

AMD's next-gen Zen 3 CPU family rumored to be codenamed after Andy Warhol

Anthony Garreffa | May 29, 2020 at 11:24 pm CDT (0 mins, 53 secs time to read)

It seems now is the time for maximum AMD next-gen CPU hype, with new rumors teasing the next-gen Ryzen 5000 series CPU family based on Zen 3 being codenamed "Warhol".

AMD codename Warhol: 5th Gen Ryzen CPU, Zen 3, 7nm, 2022 release 03 | TweakTown.com

We know that "Raphael" will be associated with AMD's next-gen Zen 4 architecture, and it seems Raphael might have a built-in Navi-based GPU. This would be a gigantic deal if it happens, but Warhol would come before Raphael and all we know is that it'll be based on the Zen 3 architecture, the current 7nm node from TSMC, and feature PCIe 4.0 connectivity.

Warhol is the codename to what we will see AMD unveil as the Ryzen 5000 series of CPUs, where right now we're on the current Zen 2-based Ryzen 3000 series CPUs codenamed Matisse. After this we have the Ryzen 4000 series for desktop codenamed Vermeer, after that Ryzen 5000 series for desktop codenamed Warhol, and after that, we have Ryzen 6000 series desktop CPUs codenamed Raphael.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$274.49
$274.49$289.99$294.14
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/29/2020 at 9:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.