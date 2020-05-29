AMD codename Warhol: 5th Gen Ryzen CPU, Zen 3, 7nm, 2022 release

It seems now is the time for maximum AMD next-gen CPU hype, with new rumors teasing the next-gen Ryzen 5000 series CPU family based on Zen 3 being codenamed "Warhol".

We know that "Raphael" will be associated with AMD's next-gen Zen 4 architecture, and it seems Raphael might have a built-in Navi-based GPU. This would be a gigantic deal if it happens, but Warhol would come before Raphael and all we know is that it'll be based on the Zen 3 architecture, the current 7nm node from TSMC, and feature PCIe 4.0 connectivity.

Warhol is the codename to what we will see AMD unveil as the Ryzen 5000 series of CPUs, where right now we're on the current Zen 2-based Ryzen 3000 series CPUs codenamed Matisse. After this we have the Ryzen 4000 series for desktop codenamed Vermeer, after that Ryzen 5000 series for desktop codenamed Warhol, and after that, we have Ryzen 6000 series desktop CPUs codenamed Raphael.