Nintendo made 15% of North America's gaming revenues in 2020

North America's gaming market made $42.83 billion in 2020, and here's how some of the industry's top publishers contributed.

According to a new report from Research and Markets, consumers spent $42.83 billion on games in North America. Most of these billions were made from mobile games, the firm says, and the U.S. has more than 200 million mobile players.

To give the earnings some context, I dug around in company financials to see which of the industry's major players contributed the most to these earnings. Sadly, not every company reports geographic split for games earnings (Tencent does not report geo-split for gaming, for example, or else they'd be at the top; Sony doesn't either).

I took a look at some of North America's most dominant industry forces to see their 2020 revenues for the region. The list includes Nintendo, Activision-Blizzard, EA and Take-Two Interactive.

Research and Markets expects North America games spending to reach $83.73 billion by 2026.