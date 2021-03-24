NVIDIA RTX A5000, A4000 workstation Quadro Ampere GPUs teased

NVIDIA has a couple of new Ampere-based workstation cards coming, with some new information from Khronos Group -- a non-profit group that creates royalty-free interoperability standards for 3D graphics.

The group teased NVIDIA's new RTX A5000 and RTX A4000 workstation cards just received OpenCL 1.2 certification, and should be the cards that get revealed -- with NVIDIA removing the Quadro RTX branding from its GA102-based RTX A6000 workstation GPU. We should see the NVIDIA RTX A5000 and RTX A4000.

The NVIDIA RTX A5000 should feature the GA104 GPU, while the NVIDIA RTX A4000 should use the GA106, with varying VRAM amounts between the cards. NVIDIA loaded up the RTX A6000 with 48GB of GDDR6 memory, so the RTX A5000 could have 16-32GB of GDDR6, while the RTX A4000 could pack 12-16GB GDDR6 memory.