NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti teased again: 12GB of GDDR6X, April release

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti specs teased once again, this time with 12GB of GDDR6X memory and the GA102-225 GPU for mid-April.

NVIDIA's much-touted GeForce RTX 3080 Ti has been teased again, this time with a tweaked GPU, less VRAM, and a new mid-April release date.

The new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti rumor is coming from VideoCardz that reports "NVIDIA has recently distributed the first embargo information to board partners in regard to GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. The latest information features a different GPU variant compared to previous leaks. The PG132 SKU 18 board design, also known as RTX 3080 Ti would feature GA102-225 GPU".

This new GA102-225 GPU reportedly has the same 10240 CUDA cores as the previously rumored GA102-250 GPU, with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti being pegged to have 12GB of GDDR6X memory. For comparison, the GeForce RTX 3080 has 10GB of GDDR6X and the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 has 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

But what about the GPU clocks? Leaker kopite7kimi reports that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will have GPU clocks of around 1665MHz, compared to the GeForce RTX 3090 clocks of around 1695MHz. Not bad... now we need to know more about it... another GPU you won't be able to buy.