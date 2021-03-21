All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti teased again: 12GB of GDDR6X, April release

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti specs teased once again, this time with 12GB of GDDR6X memory and the GA102-225 GPU for mid-April.

Published Sun, Mar 21 2021 10:13 PM CDT
NVIDIA's much-touted GeForce RTX 3080 Ti has been teased again, this time with a tweaked GPU, less VRAM, and a new mid-April release date.

The new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti rumor is coming from VideoCardz that reports "NVIDIA has recently distributed the first embargo information to board partners in regard to GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. The latest information features a different GPU variant compared to previous leaks. The PG132 SKU 18 board design, also known as RTX 3080 Ti would feature GA102-225 GPU".

This new GA102-225 GPU reportedly has the same 10240 CUDA cores as the previously rumored GA102-250 GPU, with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti being pegged to have 12GB of GDDR6X memory. For comparison, the GeForce RTX 3080 has 10GB of GDDR6X and the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 has 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

But what about the GPU clocks? Leaker kopite7kimi reports that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will have GPU clocks of around 1665MHz, compared to the GeForce RTX 3090 clocks of around 1695MHz. Not bad... now we need to know more about it... another GPU you won't be able to buy.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti teased again: 12GB of GDDR6X, April release 505 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

