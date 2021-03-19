All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's free Altair armor isn't really worth using

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's free Altair set brings you back to the past, but it's not actually worth using for mid or late game.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Mar 19 2021 10:35 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Ubisoft just gave away a bunch of free Assassin's Creed Valhalla gear, including an Altair armor set. Too bad it's not actually worth using unless you're at the very beginning of the game.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's free Altair armor isn't really worth using 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

Right now, all Valhalla players can download the so-called Godly Reward set for free on the Animus Store. The pack includes a bunch of nifty items, including the Modraniht set, some tattoos, settlement decorations, and a throwback to the franchise's roots with an Altair armor. Sadly, this awesome nostalgic gear isn't really that good and simply doesn't hold a candle to any gear you'll have equipped if you're in the mid- to late-game.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's free Altair armor isn't really worth using 4 | TweakTown.com

There's a few reasons why Altair's armor isn't that good. It's superior quality, the second tier of armor, so don't expect any amazing stats. The armor also can't be upgraded so there's no boosting the stats or even changing the appearance in any way. It only has one rune slot, and no extra bonuses or synergies, so it won't magically replace any set-based chest gear you have equipped.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's free Altair armor isn't really worth using 3 | TweakTown.com

The Altair armor is simply about looking cool. That's about it. Ubisoft could've done a better job making the armor feel more special and powerful. As it stands, it's just a small nod to the series' beginning and nothing more. Then again, it was free...but that doesn't necessarily mean it shouldn't be upgradable.

That being said, the Altair armor is better stat-wise than the free Modraniht armor included in the free pack. But it doesn't have any synergy bonuses and again, it's not upgradable, so...

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's free Altair armor isn't really worth using 5 | TweakTown.com

Compared to the free ultra-powerful Carolingian set given out to Amazon Prime users, the Altair armor is almost useless.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's free Altair armor isn't really worth using 2 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.94
$49.94$34.99$39.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/19/2021 at 12:11 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.