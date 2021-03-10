All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD's new Radeon RX 6700 XT has minimum of 40MH/s ETH mining power

Navi 22 is a great ETH mining powerhouse with the new AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, another card that crypto miners will eat up.

Published Wed, Mar 10 2021 5:31 AM CST
AMD isn't too far away from the release of its mid-range Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card and we've got some early crypto mining performance numbers to share.

NVIDIA might have tried to limit the hash rate power of the GeForce RTX 3060 as it was scared they'd be eaten up by crypto farms for crypto mining rigs and bitcoin mining rigs, but people are forgetting about AMD's new Radeon RX 6700 XT. An industry source of mine is claiming the new Radeon RX 6700 XT is achieving 40MH/s of ETH mining power, with wiggle room for overclocking.

If you consider that a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is reaching around 50MH/s in stock form then that is pretty good... while the Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6900 XT all reach around 60MH/s of ETH mining power. It'll be interesting to see how the power tuning and overclocking on the Radeon RX 6700 XT will fair.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

