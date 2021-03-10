All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Scientists 'speechless' at what crash landed in this man's driveway

Scientists have been left speechless after a man decided to collect a very rare meteorite that crash-landed in his driveway.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Mar 10 2021 8:01 AM CST
Scientists have been left "speechless" after a man discovered something "mind-blowingly" rare scattered on his driveway.

Scientists 'speechless' at what crash landed in this man's driveway
A man from the UK heard a "rattling noise" outside of his house, and when he woke up the next morning and went outside, he was surprised to see meteorite fragments all over his driveway. Being the kind samaritan he is, the man picked up all of the pieces of meteorite and took them to the Natural History Museum for researchers to look at them.

Professor Sara Russell, a researcher at the Natural History Museum, said she was "speechless with excitement" and, "There are about 65,000 known meteorites in the entire world, and of those only 51 of them are carbonaceous chondrites that have been seen to fall like this one." Another researcher, Dr. Ashley King, said the man did a "fantastic job" collecting the fragments considering he had no idea what it actually was at the time.

Dr. King says, "He bagged most of it up really quickly on Monday morning, perhaps less than 12 hours after the actual event."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Scientists 'speechless' at what crash landed in this man's driveway
NEWS SOURCE:newsbreak.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

