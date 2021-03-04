NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti teased with 12GB RAM, crypto mining limiter

NVIDIA's purported GeForce RTX 3080 Ti teased yet again -- but it will not be a good card for miners, with crypto mining nerfing.

We were hearing things about NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card through the entire of last year, but then hit a roadblock when news came out that it had been "indefinitely postponed". But like Arnie, the RTX 3080 Ti is now back.

According to new rumors from @kopite7kimi on Twitter, who said on February 6 that "things have changed" and that the current specs of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti according to his sources saw it with 10240 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR6X memory. But now he has just tweeted again saying "it will have 12GB 19Gbps VRAM" and get this -- ETH mining nerfing will be on the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

No ETH mining for you on the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, sorry!

You'll notice here is that the freshly-minted rumors on the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti have it with 12GB of GDDR6X -- 2GB more than the 10GB on the GeForce RTX 3080 and much less than the previous rumors of the RTX 3080 Ti packing 20GB of GDDR6X memory.

VideoCardz reports that NVIDIA will be "focusing on RTX 3080 Ti as soon as it releases. The card is not expected to replace the RTX 3080, but the focus will be on the Ti variant. NVIDIA expects that the mining limiter will be a big factor that will ultimately discourage miners from buying this model".

That totally makes sense and I agree with that -- buy the RTX 3080 if you want to game, only want 10GB of GDDR6X memory, and want to have the ability of ETH mining from your GPU. If you want a new card, that is more powerful than the RTX 3080 but can't mine ETH -- the RTX 3080 Ti should be for you (if you can find it).

We're expecting NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti to launch in April at this point -- but who knows. It's been delayed, "indefinitely postponed" and now back with crypto mining nerfing... so who knows at this point.