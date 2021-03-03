All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

AXLE's 'custom' GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition rocks new sticker

AXLE's new GeForce RTX 3090 CLASSIC is just NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics card, but with a new sticker.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Mar 3 2021 6:30 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition was a popular card for its unique style, but now we have AXLE and its "custom" GeForce RTX 3090 CLASSIC graphics card that has a sticker on it.

AXLE's 'custom' GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition rocks new sticker 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

We don't know if AXLE is allowed to customize the Founders Edition as I'm sure NVIDIA wouldn't allow that, so as VideoCardz points out and I will too -- this could be a mistake by AXLE. The listing itself is identical to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition but with a sticker on the fan (on both the front and the back).

I doubt that we'll even see AXLE release its GeForce RTX 3090 CLASSIC as NVIDIA itself, nor does anyone else around the world, have any significant numbers of GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics cards laying around.

AXLE's 'custom' GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition rocks new sticker 03 | TweakTown.com

The now removed listing on AXLE's website for the GeForce RTX 3090 CLASSIC graphics card.

AXLE's 'custom' GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition rocks new sticker 06 | TweakTown.com
AXLE's 'custom' GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition rocks new sticker 07 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1999.99
$1999.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/3/2021 at 4:05 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.