AXLE's 'custom' GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition rocks new sticker
AXLE's new GeForce RTX 3090 CLASSIC is just NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics card, but with a new sticker.
NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition was a popular card for its unique style, but now we have AXLE and its "custom" GeForce RTX 3090 CLASSIC graphics card that has a sticker on it.
We don't know if AXLE is allowed to customize the Founders Edition as I'm sure NVIDIA wouldn't allow that, so as VideoCardz points out and I will too -- this could be a mistake by AXLE. The listing itself is identical to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition but with a sticker on the fan (on both the front and the back).
I doubt that we'll even see AXLE release its GeForce RTX 3090 CLASSIC as NVIDIA itself, nor does anyone else around the world, have any significant numbers of GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics cards laying around.
The now removed listing on AXLE's website for the GeForce RTX 3090 CLASSIC graphics card.
