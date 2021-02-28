All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT rumor: starts at $479 with better availability

AMD's new Navi 22-based Radeon RX 6700 XT rumored to cost between $479-$499 but is there a point giving a price in this market?

Published Sun, Feb 28 2021 10:22 PM CST
AMD is not very far away from revealing its mid-range Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, with the event taking place on March 3 -- but now we have some early pricing rumors that the RX 6700 XT start at $479-$499.

Tom from Moore's Law is Dead is behind the news, where he says that AMD will price the new Radeon RX 6700 XT from $479-$499 on their website. AMD is using its new Navi 22 GPU for the Radeon RX 6700 XT, with previous rumors of two different versions of the Radeon RX 6700 XT reportedly true according to Tom.

The first SKU of the new Radeon RX 6700 XT will be the reference model that AMD will sell on its website for $479-$499, while the higher-binned GPUs will go to AIB partners for custom Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards. The reference Radeon RX 6700 XT should compete and beat NVIDIA's mid-range GeForce RTX 3060 Ti while the overclocked AIB partner models and their custom Radeon RX 6700 XT cards getting closer to the higher-end GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition.

The yields on the new Navi 22 GPU are "exceptionally well" according to Tom, but will you be able to buy them? Tom says that his sources have said that AMD will be shipping "quite a lot" of Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards over the next couple of months. So we should hopefully see a few more of these on shelves and retailer websites without the internet melting with millions trying to buy the RX 6700 XT.

AIB partners will charge more for their overclocked and custom Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards, so expect starting prices of $500 for the custom cards from the likes of MSI, ASUS, and others.

Navi 22 has 2560 Stream Processors, while the Radeon RX 6700 XT should pack 12GB of GDDR6 memory -- equal to NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. AMD's teaser video on Twitter shows that there is no USB Type-C connector on the Radeon RX 6700 XT, unlike the RX 6800, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6900 XT graphics cards.

The latest date we've heard for the release of the Radeon RX 6700 XT is March 18, a couple of weeks after its reveal on March 3.

