AMD will officially announce the Radeon RX 6700 XT on March 3

AMD's mid-range Radeon RX 6700 XT unveiled with some teaser pics, with full details coming from AMD on March 3 @ 11AM ET.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Feb 24 2021 6:29 PM CST
AMD has announced its new event for March 3 where it will be unveiling the Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, the latest member of the RDNA 2 family of cards that... well... you can't buy.

The new mid-range AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card has the same design style as the current Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and Radeon RX 6900 XT reference graphics cards with its dual-fan design. Inside, the new Navi 22 GPU will power the Radeon RX 6700 XT -- the first outing of the Navi 22 GPU.

Navi 22 has 2560 Stream Processors, while the Radeon RX 6700 XT should pack 12GB of GDDR6 memory -- equal to NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. AMD's teaser video on Twitter shows that there is no USB Type-C connector on the Radeon RX 6700 XT, unlike the RX 6800, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6900 XT graphics cards.

We've previously heard March 18 for the rumored release of the card, so maybe a March 3 reveal for the Radeon RX 6700 XT followed by a "launch" on March 18. Launch is in inverted commas because it really is a thin paper launch, where we have no idea how much will be available.

Radeon RX 6000 series cards are nigh impossible to buy as it is... hopefully the situation is a little better with the introduction of the Radeon RX 6700 XT -- but I can almost put money on it that it will be just as bad. Sigh.

