Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart release announced: June 11 for the PS5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart looks like one of the biggest PlayStation 5 exclusives of 2021, with an official release date to start getting our hype appetites fed. Check out the new 'Pre-Order Now' trailer:

Sony has also outlined all of the pre-order bonuses that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will include, as well as the Digital Deluxe Edition version of the game. All of the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-orders will include the Carbonox armor set, while all launch physical copies of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will feature the pre-order content.

If you want to spend a bit more you can buy the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe edition -- which costs $80 versus the $70 for the standard edition of the game -- then you get much more stuff. The Digital Deluxe edition packs 5 armor sets, a photo mode sticker pack, 20 Raritanium (the in-game weapon upgrade material), the digital soundtrack and digital art book.

