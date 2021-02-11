All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart release announced: June 11 for the PS5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart drops onto the PlayStation 5 on June 11, pre-order bonuses detailed with $80 Digital Edition.

Published Thu, Feb 11 2021 4:05 PM CST
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart looks like one of the biggest PlayStation 5 exclusives of 2021, with an official release date to start getting our hype appetites fed. Check out the new 'Pre-Order Now' trailer:

Sony has also outlined all of the pre-order bonuses that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will include, as well as the Digital Deluxe Edition version of the game. All of the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-orders will include the Carbonox armor set, while all launch physical copies of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will feature the pre-order content.

If you want to spend a bit more you can buy the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe edition -- which costs $80 versus the $70 for the standard edition of the game -- then you get much more stuff. The Digital Deluxe edition packs 5 armor sets, a photo mode sticker pack, 20 Raritanium (the in-game weapon upgrade material), the digital soundtrack and digital art book.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart release announced: June 11 for the PS5 04 | TweakTown.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

