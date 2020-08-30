NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has 60FPS option on PS5 but at 'lower res'

Insomniac Games says that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has optional 60FPS mode on PlayStation 5, but it's at a 'lower resolution'.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Aug 30 2020 8:59 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is shaping up to be one of the most fun, best-looking PlayStation 5 launch titles -- with some wicked gameplay here -- but now we know the game will run at 60FPS.

60FPS... but at a "lower resolution" explains developer Insomniac Games, during a recent interview with Japanese magazine Famitsu. The developer tweeted the news, confirming that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has an "option" for 60FPS on the PlayStation 5.

The developer explains that the game has one option for 4K 30FPS, while another option for 60FPS will be available but at a "lower resolution". I'm sure it'll be something like 1440p (or thereabouts) and be upscaled (and it will still look great) but at a much smoother 60FPS.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has 60FPS option on PS5 but at 'lower res' 07 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Ratchet & Clank Hits - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.54
$16.49$15.25$15.25
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/30/2020 at 8:59 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.