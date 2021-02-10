All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Samsung plans next-gen $17 billion fab plant in the USA for late 2023

Samsung plans bleeding edge semiconductor manufacturing facility in the USA, will cost over $17 billion, creates over 1800 jobs.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Feb 10 2021 5:32 PM CST   |   Updated Wed, Feb 10 2021 6:03 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

It's not just Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd (TSMC) that is setting up manufacturing fab plants in the USA, but it looks like Samsung is joining in on the fun, too.

Samsung plans next-gen billion fab plant in the USA for late 2023 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Samsung Foundry has filed the appropriate documents with authorities in Arizona, New York, and Texas so that it can build a next-gen semiconductor manufacturing facility in the US, according to our friends at AnandTech. The new facility would cost over $17 billion, create over 1800 jobs, and would see it made somewhere near Austin, Texas.

We don't know what node Samsung would make at this new facility, but we should expect a next-gen 3nm node at the very least. Samsung Foundry already has a huge 640-acre site known as 'S2' in Austin, Texas with the plan submitted to the government of Texas would see the company building a 7 million square feet (650,000 square metres) facility next to their current S2 plant.

Samsung plans next-gen $17 billion fab plant in the USA for late 2023 02 | TweakTown.com

Now remember that TSMC is tight with virtually all major tech companies: AMD, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Sony... but Samsung and NVIDIA teamed up for the 8nm node that is used for the Ampere GPUs and GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards.

Maybe the future is NVIDIA building its GPUs in the USA with Samsung and/or TSMC -- and maybe this new Samsung fab plant will make the next-generation GPUs of the future for NVIDIA in 2023 and beyond. I guess we'll have to wait and see.

We also can't forget AMD and Samsung teamed up in 2019 to have Radeon GPU technology inside of Samsung smartphones in 2021 -- with a new multi-year strategic partnership.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 (RTX 3070 Gaming X Trio)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1149.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/10/2021 at 6:03 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:anandtech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.