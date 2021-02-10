All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Horizon Zero Dawn on the PC can drop down to 128 x 72 resolution

Guerrilla Games' action adventure game Horizon Zero Dawn doesn't need to hit 4K on the PC for glory, it just needs to hit 72p.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Feb 10 2021 7:30 PM CST
We live in an age where not even 4K 60FPS is the limit, but rather 4K 120FPS and even 8K 60FPS are both options now -- but what about the low, low res of 72p? Never heard of yet? Yeah, well you can run that 128 x 72 pixel resolution on the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn.

Yeah, it's a hot mess, but you knew it would be. But why, why was Horizon Zero Dawn run at just 72p on the PC? THe reason is that YouTuber Kryzzp noticed that he could run the game at 128 x 72, during a run of budget graphics card testing where he used the NVIDIA GT 710 and it could barely run it at 72p.

Check it out in better YouTube quality, and in full:

He used the NVIDIA GT 710 2GB DDR3 graphics card and started running the Horizon Zero Dawn benchmark test, using Ultra graphics settings and started at 1080p. In the end, graphics settings were set to 'favor performance' which drops to 1080p -- and then he dropped the resolution down to 720p, 360p, 144p, and right down into 72p.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

