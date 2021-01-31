All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GALAX teases upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 HOF, another card you can't buy

GALAX teases its GeForce RTX 3090 HOF (Hall of Fame) graphics card, will pack HOF Support Stick, gloves, and an LCD display.

Published Sun, Jan 31 2021 9:06 PM CST
We've known the GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF (Hall of Fame) was coming soon, but GALAX is teasing its new flagship graphics card once again. Check it out:

The new tease is really just that -- a tease -- of their upcoming flagship GeForce RTX 3090 HOF graphics card. We know that it will be coming in two variants now, both of which will pack a massive LCD display. This isn't new as companies like COLORFUL have great LCD displays on their custom GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards.

We still don't know about GPU clocks, whether there's any overclocking on the 24GB of GDDR6X (doubt it), or anything like that -- but we do know it'll have NVLink fingers for SLI support, 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, a HOF Support Stick (VGA support for horizontally mounted graphics cards), a white extension cable, a pair of HOF gloves, and 1 Click Pro-Cable (possibly acting as a BIOS switch feature).

GALAX explains: "The world record breaker - Hall Of Fame series, has landed on GALAX GeForce RTX 30 series. The HOF series comes with two model and both features the significant HOF Panel III, along with premium accessories including HOF Support Stick, White PCI-E 8-ppin extension cable, HOF gloves and 1-Click Sync Pro Cable".

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

