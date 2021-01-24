All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Yeah, the GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF looks beast AF

GALAX's upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 HOF (Hall of Fame) card rocks 26-phase VRM, the highest number of VRMs on a GeForce RTX 3090.

Published Sun, Jan 24 2021 8:15 PM CST
We are now getting some totally nerdy nudes of the new GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF graphics card, which was first teased at GALAX's virtual expo back in November 2020.

The new GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF graphics card is now posing for the camera in the nude, with its beautiful white PCB and gargantuan VRM design. GALAX is using 26-phase VRMs on the GeForce RTX 3090 HOF graphics card, which is the highest VRM count for any RTX 3090 on the market.

GALAX is hiding the 26-phase VRMs under the heat sink you see in the photo here, but VideoCardz -- who has the scoop on the GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF graphics card says that they were told that the heat sink on the GeForce RTX 3090 HOF graphics card will be changed for the final product.

The prototype card we have here is like any regular GeForce RTX 3090 with its GA102-300 GPU, 24GB GDDR6X memory (with GDDR6 on each side of the card) and NVLink fingers so if you have enough money, enough luck to find not just one of these impossible-to-find cards but two of them -- you can SLI them together.

I don't think mere mortals will get their hands-on the GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 HOF, but rather the very best overclockers including the TecLab team lead by Ronaldo Buassali, or the HOF team lead by Mad Tse, an overclocker working for GALAX.

We should expect GALAX to fully detail and launch the GeForce RTX 3090 HOF in February 2021.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

