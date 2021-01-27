All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX: the 64C/128T beast CPU costs $5489

AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX: 64 cores, 128 threads with a huge 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes and 8-channel DDR4 RAM support.

Published Wed, Jan 27 2021 9:34 PM CST
We knew that AMD was preparing to launch its new Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors in March 2021, but now we have some solid pricing on the flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX chip that will cost $5489.

AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX packs a huge 64 cores and 128 threads, but with the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X around it's not something we haven't seen. The new PRO version is also 100MHz slower on its base clock (4.2GHz on 3995WX versus 4.3GHz on the 3990X).

Now we have official pricing on AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper PRO series, which will be as follows:

  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX: 64C/128T (up to 4.2GHz), 288MB cache, 280W TDP - $5489
  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX: 32/64T (up to 4.2GHz), 144MB cache, 280W TDP - $2749
  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX: 16/32T (up to 4.3GHz), 72MB cache, 280W TDP - $1149

What does the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO series do over the regular Ryzen Threadripper CPU? We have the same flagship 64-core, 128-thread of CPU power but AMD is offering an insane 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes and up to 2TB of RAM with beefy 8-channel DDR4 support.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

