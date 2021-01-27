MSI Afterburner 4.63 Beta 5 receives Big Navi GPU overclocking support

If you've managed to find a new Big Navi-based Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card, and were hoiping to overclock it with MSI Afterburner -- you were out of luck. Until now.

The newest version of the infamous overclocking tool packs support for the Radeon RX 6000 series, which includes the Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and the flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT. MSI Afterburner 4.63 Beta 5 will not let you overclock your RDNA 2-powered Big Navi card if you don't have Radeon Software set to "Manual" mode to overclock your graphics card.

After that, MSI Afterburner will take care of the overclocking of your Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card. There's even a new Big Navi themed skin for MSI Afterburner, which looks awesome.