MSI Afterburner 4.63 Beta 5 receives Big Navi GPU overclocking support

MSI Afterburner 4.63 Beta 5 packs support for overclocking Big Navi GPUs: AMD's new Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6800.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jan 27 2021 8:48 PM CST
If you've managed to find a new Big Navi-based Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card, and were hoiping to overclock it with MSI Afterburner -- you were out of luck. Until now.

MSI Afterburner 4.63 Beta 5 receives Big Navi GPU overclocking support 04 | TweakTown.com

The newest version of the infamous overclocking tool packs support for the Radeon RX 6000 series, which includes the Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and the flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT. MSI Afterburner 4.63 Beta 5 will not let you overclock your RDNA 2-powered Big Navi card if you don't have Radeon Software set to "Manual" mode to overclock your graphics card.

After that, MSI Afterburner will take care of the overclocking of your Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card. There's even a new Big Navi themed skin for MSI Afterburner, which looks awesome.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

