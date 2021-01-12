Alienware announces Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop PC

Dell has just unveiled its latest Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop, which comes with the new Zen 3-powered Ryzen 9 5900X (12C/24T) or Ryzen 9 5950X (16C/32T) processors.

The new Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop also packs an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor by default, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with 10GB of GDDR6X memory, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage and 1TB of 3.5-inch 7200RPM SATA storage.

You can change out the Ryzen 9 5900X for the higher-end Ryzen 9 5950X processor, increase the 32GB of RAM up to a much higher 64GB or even 128GB, and the M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD from 1TB to a larger 2TB as well as the 1TB 7200RPM SATA storage to 2TB.

Create and conquer : The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition desktop gives you the power to develop and explore new worlds with up to 16-cores, 32-threads and 72MB of total cache in the new AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series processors. Designed for powerful, intelligent and efficient gaming performance, AMD Ryzen™ processors are also ideal for livestreaming gamers who play and record simultaneously.

Automatic enhancement : Precision Boost 2 accelerates performance for intense workloads, automatically boosting CPU clock speeds on AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors. Whether your games and apps use one core or many, Precision Boost 2 is always watching temperature and power consumption to intelligently deliver the best experience.

Advanced memory technology : Your system delivers outstanding overclocking capabilities automatically thanks to HyperX™ FURY DDR4 memory. HyperX memory modules are tested at speeds to ensure they are free from manufacturing and material defects, and preset timings, included on the memory modules, enable the highest performance possible on your system. In addition, the Aurora Ryzen Edition now supports up to 128GB of memory - ideal for intensive multitasking like livestreaming while creating.

Higher bandwidth: The Aurora Ryzen Edition is the first Alienware machine to feature PCI-Express 4.0 Technology, which doubles the bandwidth available to graphics cards for enhanced overall gaming performance. Additionally, any component on your PCI-Express bus is given more bandwidth so you can experience higher performance while creating, streaming or recording.

You can read more about, and configure your own Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop here.