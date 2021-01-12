Razer Blade Pro 17 offers 1080p @ 360Hz, 1440p @ 165Hz, or 4K @ 120Hz

Razer's new flagship Blade Pro 17 gaming notebook offers up to GeForce RTX 3080, 1TB of SSD, and up to 32GB of RAM inside.

Razer has just unveiled its most powerful Blade Pro 17 gaming notebook ever, with the new Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptops powered by NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs.

Razer isn't just going to lay around doing no upgrades to its flagship gaming laptops with the very latest GPU technology at its fingertips, so the company has some massive display options and upgrades for the Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptops.

For the first time ever, Razer is deploying the Blade 15 Advanced Model with 3 different 15.6-inch display options: 1080p @ 360Hz, 1440p @ 240Hz with NVIDIA G-SYNC or 4K @ 60Hz but an OLED display. This is a pretty nice array of display offerings here with the 15.6-inch model, while the 17.3-inch model is offered in 3 variants: 1080p @ 360Hz, 1440p @ 165Hz or 4K @ 120Hz.

Razer Blade Pro 17 : 1080p @ 360Hz

Razer Blade Pro 17 : 1440p @ 165Hz

Razer Blade Pro 17 : 4K @ 120Hz

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model : 1080p @ 360Hz

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model : 1440p @ 240Hz w/NVIDIA G-SYNC

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model: 4K @ 60Hz OLED

The new Razer Blade Pro 17 is also super-thin, too -- measuring in at just 19.9mm x 260mm x 395mm which Razer says makes it the "perfect mobile desktop replacement". Don't let the thinness fool you, as Razer has jam-packed the new Blade 15 and 17 gaming laptops with a plethora of connectivity.

We have USB-C and HDMI 2.1 ports, as well as an UHS-III SD card reader so you can plug SD cards right out of your camera and into your new Razer Blade 15 or Blade 17 gaming laptop. Inside, you'll also have up to 1TB of super-fast NVMe SSD and up to 32GB of DDR4 memory.

Razer is also giving audiophiles some love with the new Blade 15 and Blade 17 gaming notebooks, with an immersive 36-degree soundscape when you're listening to music, watching TV or movies, or playing games with THX Spatial Audio over any analog headphones or speakers.

As for price, the new Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming notebook starts at $2299 and will be up for pre-order exclusively on Razer's own website starting January 12 and from select retailers sometime in Q1 2021.