All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

The System Shock 2 remake is getting VR support

As if the game weren't scary enough already, System Shock 2 is getting VR support with the Enhanced Edition that's in development.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Mon, Jan 11 2021 11:16 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Nightdive Studios is currently remastering System Shock 2, and the developer just revealed that it's building VR support into the remake of the game. The current state of the game's development is unclear, but the company shared a brief clip of a the game running with motion control support.

System Shock 2 was one of the scariest games that I remember playing when I was a kid, and I was very excited to hear the game would be re-released. Now that it's getting VR support, I'm a little bit nervous even to play it. Fighting off mutants with a pipe wrench was scary enough with a mouse a keyboard. A fully immersive version will be pretty intense.

There's no word on when the game will be available to play in VR, but we'll be sure to let you know as soon as we know.

The System Shock 2 remake is getting VR support 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Valve Index VR Full Kit

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1696.00
$1696.00$2059.90$1889.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/11/2021 at 9:19 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, uploadvr.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.