Beat Dark Souls, Sekiro, Bloodborne? Try this Soulsborne for just $10

Have you beaten Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne? Want a new challenge? Try this Soulsborne for only $10.

NiOh 2, one of the best Soulsborne games on the market, is just $10 right now on Walmart.com.

If you've beaten Sekiro, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne, and find yourself wanting a new challenge, definitely pick up NiOh 2 on Walmart. The PS4 version is just $10 and offers quite a bit of bang for your buck, including intense demon-slaying chaos, Oni transformations, and big upgrades over the original insofar as loot and mechanics.

The game has a deep Japanese folklore-fantasy scope and taps into history and legend, complete with excruciatingly challenging hack-and-slash combat. The bossfights are over the top, the combat is fluid and innovative with multiple stances and weapon types, and there's lots of room for experimentation with the new Oni powers and transformations.

Also remember that all NiOh 2 copies on PS4 get a free upgrade to the upcoming PlayStation 5 remaster. The enhanced PS5 version offers 4K 120FPS with a multitude of other upgrades.

So you're effectively buying NiOh 2 on PS5 for just $10.