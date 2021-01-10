All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Beat Dark Souls, Sekiro, Bloodborne? Try this Soulsborne for just $10

Have you beaten Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne? Want a new challenge? Try this Soulsborne for only $10.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jan 10 2021 4:33 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NiOh 2, one of the best Soulsborne games on the market, is just $10 right now on Walmart.com.

Beat Dark Souls, Sekiro, Bloodborne? Try this Soulsborne for just $10 25 | TweakTown.com

If you've beaten Sekiro, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne, and find yourself wanting a new challenge, definitely pick up NiOh 2 on Walmart. The PS4 version is just $10 and offers quite a bit of bang for your buck, including intense demon-slaying chaos, Oni transformations, and big upgrades over the original insofar as loot and mechanics.

The game has a deep Japanese folklore-fantasy scope and taps into history and legend, complete with excruciatingly challenging hack-and-slash combat. The bossfights are over the top, the combat is fluid and innovative with multiple stances and weapon types, and there's lots of room for experimentation with the new Oni powers and transformations.

Also remember that all NiOh 2 copies on PS4 get a free upgrade to the upcoming PlayStation 5 remaster. The enhanced PS5 version offers 4K 120FPS with a multitude of other upgrades.

So you're effectively buying NiOh 2 on PS5 for just $10.

Buy at Amazon

Nioh 2 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.99
$9.99$9.99$9.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/10/2021 at 3:41 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:amazon.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.