All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

GTA V on PS5, Series X could use upgraded Red Dead Redemption 2 engine

Clues in GTA V's new source code update hints the next-gen version will use Red Dead Redemption 2's upgraded engine tech.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jan 10 2021 3:07 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Grand Theft Auto V's upcoming next-gen version might be built off of Red Dead Redemption 2's enhanced RAGE engine tech, possibly with more optimizations and upgrades.

GTA V on PS5, Series X could use upgraded Red Dead Redemption 2 engine 343 | TweakTown.com

Rockstar plans to bring GTA V to PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021, complete with a standalone version of GTA Online. New tidbits found in GTA V's source code hints the game will be built from RDR2's excellent RAGE engine optimizations. The code was uncovered by GTA Forums user Tez2 and directly references RDR2's RAGE version.

Remember that Red Dead Redemption 2 was built from the ground up for the PS4, PS4 Pro, and Xbox family of consoles, so its RAGE engine is specifically designed to harness the power of those systems. Expect Rockstar to tweak the engine to utilize the full might of the PS5 and Xbox Series X SoCs, which include Navi 2 GPUs and Zen 2 CPUs, as well as hefty16GB GDDR6 RAM upgrades.

Neither Rockstar nor Take-Two have divulged specifics on GTA V's next-gen version. We don't know exact performance targets, features, or whether or not ray-traced visuals/shadows/lighting will be included.

Here's the only info Rockstar has released about GTA V on next-gen hardware:

"With a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements, GTAV & GTA Online will take full advantage of the PS5 hardware and its new features, making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever."

Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$26.99
$26.99$26.99$26.97
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/10/2021 at 3:07 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:gtaforums.com, wccftech.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.