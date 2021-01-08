All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Dragon Age executive producer shares new Dragon Age 4 concept art

New Dragon Age executive producer Christian Dailey shares a never-before-seen bit of concept art from BioWare's Dragon Age 4.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jan 8 2021 11:16 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

BioWare's new Dragon Age executive producer rings in the new year with some fresh Dragon Age 4 concept art.

Dragon Age executive producer shares new Dragon Age 4 concept art 235 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Christian Dailey recently took over the role of Dragon Age producer from 23-year BioWare veteran Mark Darrah. Now Dailey kicks off 2021 with a neat glimpse at Dragon Age 4's archer, complete with the fancy magical bow (possibly lyrium) showcased in the game's first-ever in-engine footage.

Dragon Age executive producer shares new Dragon Age 4 concept art 20 | TweakTown.comDragon Age executive producer shares new Dragon Age 4 concept art 21 | TweakTown.com

BioWare recently dropped a bunch of Dragon Age 4 concept art revealing an exotic fantasy style unlike anything else in the series. Dragon Age writer Patrick Weekes warned gamers not to look too closely into the concept art and extract info through the visuals. Concept art is a nebulous guide that helps shape the worlds but doesn't always explicitly define them.

There's no word on when Dragon Age 4 will be ready, but it'll be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. It'll also use DICE's new next-gen Frostbite engine, the same engine that will power Jedi: Fallen Order 2 and Battlefield 6.

EA expects the game to release no sooner than 2022 but we don't know exactly when.

Buy at Amazon

Dragon Age Inquisition - Standard Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.99
$24.99$24.99$24.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/7/2021 at 9:30 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.