Dragon Age executive producer shares new Dragon Age 4 concept art

BioWare's new Dragon Age executive producer rings in the new year with some fresh Dragon Age 4 concept art.

Christian Dailey recently took over the role of Dragon Age producer from 23-year BioWare veteran Mark Darrah. Now Dailey kicks off 2021 with a neat glimpse at Dragon Age 4's archer, complete with the fancy magical bow (possibly lyrium) showcased in the game's first-ever in-engine footage.

BioWare recently dropped a bunch of Dragon Age 4 concept art revealing an exotic fantasy style unlike anything else in the series. Dragon Age writer Patrick Weekes warned gamers not to look too closely into the concept art and extract info through the visuals. Concept art is a nebulous guide that helps shape the worlds but doesn't always explicitly define them.

There's no word on when Dragon Age 4 will be ready, but it'll be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. It'll also use DICE's new next-gen Frostbite engine, the same engine that will power Jedi: Fallen Order 2 and Battlefield 6.

EA expects the game to release no sooner than 2022 but we don't know exactly when.