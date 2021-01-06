All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q specs: 6144 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR6 memory

NVIDIA's flagship notebook GPU is the GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q: 6144 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR6 -- possible 16GB model coming, too.

Published Wed, Jan 6 2021 9:00 PM CST
NVIDIA will reportedly be launching two new GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile GPUs, with a Max-P and Max-Q model that will see the Max-P with up to 150W power, while the Max-Q is a little tamer at 90W.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Max-P will have a 1100MHz base GPU clock and 1545MHz boost GPU clock and 150W, while the GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q will have a 780MHz base GPU clock and 1245MHz boost GPU clock at 90W. We should see a few variants in between these two models at 80W, 115W, 125W, and others.

NVIDIA will also be offering both 8GB and 16GB models of its new GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile GPUs, which I hope happens. VideoCardz thinks we'll see up to 10 models of the GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile/Laptop graphics cards, each with varying GPU clock speeds, power limits, and memory capacity.

It looks like the Max-Q variant of the GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile will have its memory locked at 12Gbps, with 384GB/sec of memory bandwidth -- while the Max-P variant of the GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile possibly rocking higher-end 14Gbps memory.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

