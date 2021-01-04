Cybershoes announces Quest compatibility issues, campaign brings $100K

The Cybershoes for Quest Kickstarter campaign closed with triple its funding goal. The new challenge is a compatibility problem.

The Kickstarter campaign for Cybershoes for Quest is officially over, and the company smashed its fund-raising expectations. Cybershoes raked in three times its $30,000 goal.

Last October, following the launch of the Oculus Quest 2, Cybershoes announced that it would launch a Kickstarter campaign to help fund the production of a Quest-compatible version of the Cybershoes VR locomotion accessory.

The campaign kicked off in November, and it was an instant success. Within hours, Cybershoes had raised the $30,000 it sought after with the campaign. Ultimately, the campaign closed with more than three times that much raised, with just shy of $100,000 in capital to bring the product to market.

Cybershoes may have the funding taken care of, but the company isn't out of the weeds yet. Just after Christmas, Cybershoes reported that it had encountered some problems that would prevent it from fulfilling the full feature set for Cybershoes for Quest.

Cybershoes originally intended to make its controller emulate the Touch controllers, to give you foot movement in all games. The path to that functionality now appears murky at best. Cybershoes said it would require root access to enable emulation control. The company is seeking other solutions, including official support through OpenXR with Facebook's help. For now, the controller works with games that support gamepad input.

Cybershoes expects to ship the Cybershoes for Quest controllers to backers in April. Backers will also receive a copy of Arizona Sunshine, which is one of the few games that currently works with Cybershoes for Quest.