Cybershoes for Quest is fully funded on Kickstarter

The Cybershoes locomotion system is coming to Oculus Quest and the Kickstarter campaign that pay for it is already fully funded.

Cybershoes today launched its Kickstarter campaign to help fund the production of Cybershoes for Oculus Quest. The company was looking for $30,000 to get the ball rolling, and it crushed that goal within a matter of hours.

Cybershoes, if you're not aware, is a physical locomotion solution for virtual reality games. The Cybershoes system includes a pedestal seat with a 360-degree swivel rotation, a circular carpet to place under the chair, and a particular sandal-like peripheral with rollers on the bottom. The wireless version also includes a receiver box that mounds to the Quest headset.

The Cybershoes peripheral has existed for a while for PC VR. Still, last month the company announced that it would create a wireless version of Cybershoes for the standalone Oculus Quest. Earlier today, the campaign launched, and in less than 10-hours, it had accumulated the $30,000 needed to fund the project.

As part of the Stretch goals, Cybershoes will work with Vertigo Games to bring native support for Cybershoes to Arizona Sunshine. If the campaign hits $60,000, you'll also get a Cybershoes app for Quest, and at $110,000, Population: One will get Cybershoes support.

Nearly half the $279 early bird slots were sold at the time of writing, with 80 or the 150 allotments left. Once those are gone, the price goes up by $20. There is still plenty of time to get in on the campaign. It's scheduled to wrap up on December 31st. The company plans to deliver Cybershoes for Quest to backers in April 2021.