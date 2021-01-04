Alibaba founder and Chinese billionaire Jack Ma suspected missing

Chinese billionaire and the founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma, has mysteriously gone missing -- Ma hasn't been seen in over two months.

Chinese billionaire and Alibaba founder Jack Ma hasn't been seen in public in over two months, and he didn't even appear in the final episode of his own talent shot -- Africa's Business Heroes.

Africa's Business Heroes is a talent show that sees entrepreneurs in Africa competing for a chunk of $1.5 million, with Ma part of the judging panel. In the end, the November 2020 episode of Africa's Business Heroes was shot without Ma in presence -- in his place was another Alibaba executive.

The quick takeaway:

The billionaire criticized China's regulators and its state-own banks in November 2020

$37 billion IPO of Ma's company Ant Group was suspended shortly after

Ma hasn't been seen since

An Alibaba spokesperson explained: "Due to a schedule conflict Mr Ma could no longer be part of the finale judge panel of Africa's Business Heroes earlier this year (2020)".