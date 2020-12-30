PS5 PlayStation Plus subscribers get these 3 free games in January

Sony is giving away another free PlayStation 5 game in January 2021, and PS5 PS Plus subscribers get access to these 3 free games.

It looks like Sony will continue giving away free PlayStation 5 games with its original PS Plus lineup.

The free PlayStation Plus lineup for January includes three games this time, including a PS5 game. Subscribers get access to Maneater (PS5), and two excellent PS4 games like the BioWare-esque RPG Greedfall and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the finale to Square Enix's epic Lara Craft trilogy.

Sony was careful to say Maneater is only for PlayStation 5 players. The Jaws simulator is available on both PS4 and PS5, but PS4 owners won't get a last-gen copy. If you own a PS4, you only get Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Greedfall.

This is an interesting move for Sony. The company gave away a free PS5 game, Bugsnax, with the console's launch in November, and then December had Worms Rumble on PS5. Also remember that PS5 PS Plus subscribers also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, which offers 18 select first-party and third-party PS4 game hits.

The games will be available to download on January 5, 2021, but until then you can download December's PS Plus titles: