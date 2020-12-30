All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

PS5 PlayStation Plus subscribers get these 3 free games in January

Sony is giving away another free PlayStation 5 game in January 2021, and PS5 PS Plus subscribers get access to these 3 free games.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Dec 30 2020 4:33 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

It looks like Sony will continue giving away free PlayStation 5 games with its original PS Plus lineup.

PS5 PlayStation Plus subscribers get these 3 free games in January 89 | TweakTown.com

The free PlayStation Plus lineup for January includes three games this time, including a PS5 game. Subscribers get access to Maneater (PS5), and two excellent PS4 games like the BioWare-esque RPG Greedfall and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the finale to Square Enix's epic Lara Craft trilogy.

Sony was careful to say Maneater is only for PlayStation 5 players. The Jaws simulator is available on both PS4 and PS5, but PS4 owners won't get a last-gen copy. If you own a PS4, you only get Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Greedfall.

This is an interesting move for Sony. The company gave away a free PS5 game, Bugsnax, with the console's launch in November, and then December had Worms Rumble on PS5. Also remember that PS5 PS Plus subscribers also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, which offers 18 select first-party and third-party PS4 game hits.

The games will be available to download on January 5, 2021, but until then you can download December's PS Plus titles:

  • Worms Rumble
  • Just Cause 4
  • Rocket Arena
Buy at Amazon

Demon's Souls - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.00$69.99$69.88
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/30/2020 at 4:00 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.