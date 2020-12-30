All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Metro Last Light is free on GOG.com right now

4A Games' innovative Metro Last Light is currently free on GOG.com for the next 48 hours, so be sure to grab it right now.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Dec 30 2020 1:38 PM CST   |   Updated Wed, Dec 30 2020 3:20 PM CST
GOG.com is giving Metro Last Light Redux, but you have to act fast to grab it.

Metro Last Light is free on GOG.com right now
4A Games is working on a new Metro sequel complete with online multiplayer, so now there's even more reason to experience the franchise's early chapters. If you haven't played Metro Last Light yet, GOG.com has you covered. You can now grab the remastered Last Light for free on GOG.com for the next 48 hours.

All you have to do is agree to promotional emails and snag your copy. Once you grab it, the game is 100% free to keep forever. Also remember the game is DRM-free so there's no copy protection or Denuvo getting in the way. Metro Last Light is a must-play that still sets a high watermark for PC performance even to this day.

As for the new Metro game, it's being built from the ground up to leverage higher-end hardware. It'll be exclusive to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC and feature the same story-driven singleplayer content 4A is known for. In fact, Metro book series author Dmitry Glukhovsky is writing the game's narrative.

Saber Interactive, 4A Games' new parent company after being acquired by THQ Nordic, will help create the online multiplayer component.

Metro Last Light
Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

