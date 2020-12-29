All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Cyberpunk 2077 has an unfinished NCART monorail system

Cyberpunk 2077 was apparently supposed to have a rideable NCART railway, but it might've been cut due to time constraints.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Dec 29 2020 4:29 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Reddit user Sybekul discovers what could've been Cyberpunk 2077's original travel system.

Like most big-budget AAA games, Cyberpunk 2077 is littered with unfinished pieces and remnants of cut content. One big piece that was cut out is the NCART line, or the Night City Area Rapid Transport. Remember the monorail that V. rode in the Cyberpunk 2077 trailer? That railway was at one point included in the game.

One industrious gamer found a way to hop on the unfinished NCART railway system. There's the plain monorail track and a very glitchy railway station, and there's also a moving shipping rail you can ride--provided you find it and can hop on top of it (try out this build to reach super high areas in Night City).

Maybe CD Projekt RED will add the NCART system in a future update? Maybe it'll be part of the new free DLC or paid expansions?

Cyberpunk 2077 has an unfinished NCART monorail system 64 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.94
$49.94$49.94$49.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/29/2020 at 4:13 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, reddit.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.