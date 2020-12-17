Bitcoin mining rig prices surge by 35% as BTC goes on a rampage

Bitcoin mining machines from Bitmain and Microbt see their prices hiked by 35% and machines sold out until at least May 2021.

As the price of Bitcoin (BTC) hits a new all-time high, the prices of bitcoin mining machines are also going up -- around 35% since the beginning of November.

Bitmain and Microbt are reportedly totally out of bitcoin mining rigs until at least May 2021, which is 6 months away. This means that knowing there's no new mining machines arriving for 6 months, demand for machines is as solid as it can be -- and now miners are looking at second hand market to pick up hardware.

John Lee Quigley on Hashr8 explained that "everybody is bullish on bitcoin and the rise in the price of mining machines is certainly reflecting that". He adds that Marathon Patent Group got its hands-on a "purchase agreement for latest-generation" mining rigs that include 6000 x Antminer S-19J Pro mining rigs that will arrive in August 2021, and 4000 in September 2021.